Communication Service for the Deaf

VP of People & Culture

Chief People Officer or Human Resources Executive

Eric Lima-Gomez is vice president of people and culture at Communication Service for the Deaf (CSD), where he brings over 14 years of human resources leadership across federal, healthcare, legal and nonprofit sectors. At CSD, he oversees HR strategy for a remote-first organization with 14 California field offices, playing a central role in the California Connect program in partnership with the CPUC. His leadership has helped expand outreach through initiatives such as a successful statewide hiring campaign, adding over 60 new staff to serve Californians with disabilities. Lima-Gomez also led cost-saving healthcare reforms, achieving an 18% reduction in employee health benefit expenses. He continues to shape a culture of equity and engagement, including through CSD’s upcoming “Life at CSD” multimedia campaign. Beyond his role, he contributes to the HR profession through exam auditing work with the HR Certification Institute (HRCI) and mentorship through UCLA-SHRM.