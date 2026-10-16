Kidder Mathews

Chief Operating Officer

Driving net income up 112% in a single year, the highest in company history, Eric Paulsen is the chief operating officer at Kidder Mathews. He aligns the brokerage, asset services and valuation advisory divisions of the largest fully independent commercial real estate firm in the Western U.S. Paulsen joined in 2021 as regional president of brokerage for Southern California and Arizona, recruiting more than 50 brokers and helping drive $7.3 billion across more than 4,600 deals before rising to president of brokerage and then COO. His cultural work contributed to a nearly 50% reduction in annual employee turnover since 2021. He sits on the Kidder Mathews Foundation Committee, whose 2025 Holiday Giving Campaign raised $88,300 across all 19 offices for Feeding America, Habitat for Humanity and Northwest Harvest.