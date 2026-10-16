Chief Legal Officer & General Counsel

Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian

In-House Counsel

Eric W. Cheung is chief legal officer and general counsel of Hoag Memorial Hospital Presbyterian, one of California’s leading independent nonprofit healthcare organizations. As senior vice president and a member of Hoag’s senior leadership team, Cheung advises the CEO and board of directors on strategy, governance, risk, regulatory matters, major transactions and litigation. Cheung began his career as a business litigator before moving into healthcare transactional and regulatory law, joining Hoag in 2021 as its first in-house general counsel in nearly a decade. He has since led Hoag’s acquisition of the Laguna Ridge property, helped elevate the Hoag Classic into a PGA TOUR Champions major and continues guiding the nearly $1-billion Sun Family Campus expansion. Cheung serves on the board of Human Options, an Orange County nonprofit preventing relationship violence.

