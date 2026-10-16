Chief People Officer

Xponential Fitness

Fabienne Lopez is the chief people officer of Xponential Fitness, appointed to the role in May 2025. She brings over 30 years of experience driving transformative HR strategy, corporate growth and sustainable practices across consumer goods, life sciences, manufacturing and healthcare. With expertise in mergers and acquisitions, organizational restructuring and global HR strategy, Lopez has contributed to the success of notable companies, including Comfort Keepers, Fluor, Allergan, Arbonne and Bausch + Lomb. At Xponential Fitness, she leads the full spectrum of global human capital strategy for this NYSE-listed, multi-brand fitness franchisor, partnering with the CEO and Board’s Human Capital Committee. She holds an MBA with an emphasis in human resources and serves as business ambassador for the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals.