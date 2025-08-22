Johnson & Johnson MedTech

Global Head of Human Resources

As global head of human resources for multiple divisions within Johnson & Johnson MedTech, Fahmi Nahas leads talent strategy for a global portfolio encompassing more than 20,000 employees. Over his 22-year career, he has driven organizational development, workforce upskilling and transformation initiatives that support business innovation and growth. He played a pivotal role in expanding J&J MedTech’s Irvine presence, growing its workforce to 1,550 associates through strategic recruitment, relocation and acquisitions. Locally, Nahas champions Orange County as an emerging tech hub, serving as talent chair for the CEO Leadership Alliance of Orange County to strengthen the regional talent pipeline. His efforts have helped create a purpose-driven culture on the Irvine campus, with strong employee engagement and 10 thriving Employee Business Resource Groups. A passionate advocate for STEM education, he leads community outreach initiatives connecting local students with careers in healthcare innovation. Nahas currently serves on the board of the OC Talent Leader Group, amplifying his impact on regional workforce development.