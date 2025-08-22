RJI CPAs

Chief Executive Officer

Fernando Jimenez serves as the chief executive officer of RJI CPAs, where he has led the firm since 2014 through a period of significant expansion and transformation. A Southern California native with nearly three decades of experience, he brings deep expertise in ownership transitions, IRS compliance and cross-border corporate structuring. He began his career at Mission Foods and joined RJI in 1999, rising steadily through the ranks and later earning a Master of Laws in Taxation to deepen his strategic insight. At RJI, Jimenez has cultivated a people-first culture focused on mentorship, talent retention and high-touch client service, helping grow the firm from 29 to 65 employees since 2021. He also expanded RJI’s presence in international markets, especially in Mexico and Latin America and continues to position the firm for regional growth. In 2025, as RJI celebrated its 45th anniversary, he spearheaded a strategic initiative to expand into Los Angeles and San Diego while preserving the firm’s locally rooted approach.