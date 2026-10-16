Chief Executive Officer

Revolv3

After building a payment optimization platform that reached nearly 500% year-over-year MRR growth, Frank Arellano leads Revolv3 as both the chief executive officer and founder. He launched the company to attack unnecessary transaction declines caused by fragmented infrastructure and issuer distrust, operating at the authorization layer to help merchants recover lost revenue. Arellano brings more than 25 years across fintech and technology, directing multi-billion-dollar acquisition integrations and guiding organizations including Experian through regulatory complexity and systems modernization. He has secured embedded integrations with Shopify, Salesforce, Recurly and Chargebee while advancing infrastructure partnerships with processors across the payments ecosystem. He mentors local high school students and supports emerging founders throughout Orange County. Revolv3 exited 2025 with nearly $8 million in annual recurring revenue and a net customer retention rate above 99%.