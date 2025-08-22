Howard, Kittle & Company CPAs

Founder & Managing Partner

Gary Howard is the founder and managing partner of Howard, Kittle & Company CPAs, where he has built a 40-year career specializing in litigation support for white collar federal defense cases. A seasoned forensic accounting expert, he has provided critical analysis and expert testimony in high-stakes matters involving tax fraud, wire fraud, political corruption and royalty disputes, including the $5 million Sly Stone case and multiple high-profile federal trials across the U.S. Howard’s work has supported successful defenses through meticulous quantification, record reconstruction and strategic communication with federal agencies. He is also a dedicated educator and speaker, having taught at Chapman University and Cal State Fullerton and presented for legal and tax associations nationwide. Beyond his professional contributions, he serves as board president of Casa Youth Shelter, where his strategic leadership helped shape a five-year growth plan and supported services for over 2,000 youth in crisis in 2023.