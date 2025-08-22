Biomerica, Inc.

Gary Lu, CPA, is the chief financial officer of Biomerica, Inc., where he leverages over two decades of financial leadership to guide the company’s strategic growth in the global diagnostics sector. At Biomerica, he has led successful capital raises through S-3 and ATM offerings, modernized internal financial systems and played a central role in commercializing the inFoods® IBS diagnostic test – an innovative, non-drug solution for irritable bowel syndrome. Lu’s efforts have improved product mix efficiency and driven greater financial sustainability. Prior to Biomerica, he served as corporate controller and VP of finance at Happy Money, where he helped scale the company from $15 million to over $200 million in revenue and raised more than $200 million in capital. He built public company-ready infrastructure, including SOX compliance and led the firm through a tenfold increase in valuation. Lu’s expertise in aligning finance with strategy is matched by his service as an advisory board member for UC Riverside’s Transformative Leadership Program.