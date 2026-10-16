Advertisement

Gina Hartigan

Gina Hartigan

Chief People Officer
Kantata
Head of Human Resources

Gina Hartigan is the chief people officer at Kantata, a software provider serving professional services organizations. She joined six years ago when the company was Mavenlink and led the people function through its merger with Kimble, integrating two distinct cultures into a single aligned organization. Hartigan partnered with the CTO to build a global R&D innovation hub in India, securing board alignment and scaling it from concept to 40 employees in under a year. She also established the performance management, leadership development and global career architecture systems that let the company scale, lifting documented performance summaries from 38% to 95%. Her redesign of the benefits strategy improved employee experience while producing over $1 million in annual savings, and average employee tenure now stands at 5.1 years.

More from Business

a collage of the LA:ON opening celebration

Special Supplements

Paid Program

LA:ON – Celebrating Korean Culture in Los Angeles

Withum-supplied stock photo

AI & Tech

Paid Program

Leading Through Change: Turning Technology Investments into Business Value

HKS Expands Western Leadership Team

Healthcare & Science

HKS Expands Western Health Practice Leadership with Arthur Brito and Wael Batal

Xsolla announces Direct Co-Marketing Campaigns between payment providers and video game developers

AI & Tech

Xsolla Launches Direct Co-Marketing Campaigns for Payment Providers

Los Angeles, California: Cedars-Sinai Medical Center on Wilshire Blvd and La Cinega Blvd

Banking & Finance

The RMR Group Secures $272M Refinancing for Cedars-Sinai Medical Offices

Yris Palmer

Body Health

Yris Palmer’s siiiba Aims to Make Hygiene and Puberty Talks Less Awkward for Kids and Parents

City National Bank reopens Palisades Village branch

Goods & Retail

City National Bank Reopens its Palisades Village Branch After 2025 Wildfires

Hawke Media acquires Rocket55 to expand Midwest operations

Banking & Finance

Hawke Media Acquires Rocket55 to Expand Midwest Operations

Cityscape aerial view of Santa Monica Blvd and Century City towers in Los Angeles, California

Commercial Real Estate

Anderson Real Estate Secures $550M Refinancing for Century City Towers

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Join Protein Soda Brand PRODA

Goods & Retail

Justin Timberlake and Jessica Biel Join PRODA

Fireside chat for tech day

TECH DAY

Scaling Hard Tech: Key Takeaways on AI and Aerospace-Defense from LA Times Studios Tech Day

Kourtney Kardashian Barker & Simon Huck, Lemme

Entertainment Business

How Kourtney Kardashian Barker and Simon Huck Are Building Lemme’s Next Chapter

The Latest Deals

Advertisement