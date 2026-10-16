Chief People Officer

Kantata

Head of Human Resources

Gina Hartigan is the chief people officer at Kantata, a software provider serving professional services organizations. She joined six years ago when the company was Mavenlink and led the people function through its merger with Kimble, integrating two distinct cultures into a single aligned organization. Hartigan partnered with the CTO to build a global R&D innovation hub in India, securing board alignment and scaling it from concept to 40 employees in under a year. She also established the performance management, leadership development and global career architecture systems that let the company scale, lifting documented performance summaries from 38% to 95%. Her redesign of the benefits strategy improved employee experience while producing over $1 million in annual savings, and average employee tenure now stands at 5.1 years.

