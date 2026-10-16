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Giovanni Cordoves

A portrait of Giovanni Gio Cordoves

Regional President, Western U.S.

KBS

Named regional president at 38 and the youngest executive in company history to hold the post, Giovanni Cordoves leads the Western U.S. region for KBS. He oversees investment management, acquisitions, leasing and dispositions across major Western markets, recently including the sales of Sterling Plaza and Preston Commons in Dallas. Cordoves joined KBS in 2004 and advanced through seven years as senior vice president and investment manager before becoming co-director of investment management, where he helped oversee roughly 23 million square feet on behalf of pension funds, sovereign wealth funds and non-traded REITs. He began his career advising owners and investors in the real estate practice at Ernst & Young LLP. He has closed more than $6 billion in acquisition, disposition and development activity across approximately 90 transactions.

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