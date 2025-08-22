FirstTeam®

General Counsel

As general counsel at FirstTeam, Hila Pooli has led the company’s legal and risk management department since 2021, guiding litigation, compliance and strategic decision-making for the executive team and more than 2,200 agents. Her leadership has been integral to FirstTeam’s success, including its 2024 return to market share leadership in Orange County and surpassing $1 billion in recruited volume. Prior to joining the company, Pooli represented FirstTeam as outside counsel at Manning & Kass, bringing with her over a decade of legal experience and a certified real estate broker’s license. She has advised hundreds of real estate professionals, including brokers and corporate clients, earning recognition as a Southern California Super Lawyer. Her early career includes clerkships in civil litigation and judicial externship work under Judge Robert Hess, where she refined her expertise. Currently, Pooli serves on the boards of Orange County REALTORS and the National Association of REALTORS, underscoring her ongoing commitment to legal excellence in the real estate industry.