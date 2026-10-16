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Ian Gordon

Ian Gordon

Managing Partner
Northwestern Mutual – Orange County

Ian Gordon is the managing partner at Northwestern Mutual – Orange County, leading one of the fastest-growing offices in the firm’s national network. He joined Northwestern Mutual in 2012 as an advisor, qualified for Million Dollar Round Table and moved into leadership as district director in 2018 before taking over the Orange County organization in 2023. Gordon has since expanded the office from 65 to 179 financial advisors while holding retention beyond the fifth year at 97%, with a roadmap targeting 400 advisors by 2030. The office has earned Orange County Business Journal Best Places to Work honors in 2023 and 2025. Since 2023, he and his team have raised more than $350,000 for childhood cancer organizations including Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation and the Jessie Rees Foundation.

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