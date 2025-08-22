Aspivix

Chief Marketing Officer - U.S. General Manager

With more than 20 years of international experience in healthcare, Ikram Guerd has built a distinguished career at the intersection of marketing, innovation and leadership. Her journey spans global corporations, such as Procter & Gamble and Danaher Corporation, as well as entrepreneurial ventures in both Europe and the United States. Throughout, she has demonstrated a consistent ability to drive growth, manage product lifecycles and craft business strategies that not only deliver results but also shape organizational culture.

Today, Guerd serves as chief marketing officer and general manager U.S. at Aspivix Corporation, where she is redefining women’s health by spearheading strategies to raise awareness around innovative solutions that reduce pain in gynecological care. Her leadership has positioned Aspivix as a disruptive force in a field long overlooked in terms of research, innovation and funding.

Over the past two years, her accomplishments have been transformative. She established Aspivix’s U.S. C-Corporation in California, executed a groundbreaking growth marketing campaign that achieved more than 3.3 million views on TikTok and initiated the first U.S. clinical study for Carevix, an innovation designed to reduce pain during transcervical procedures. Her work has garnered widespread recognition, with international features in The New York Times, NBC News, CBS Mornings, Forbes, Women’s Health Magazine and FemTech Insider. In 2025, she won the Survivor Pitch competition at O.C. Innovation Week in Irvine, underscoring her role as a trailblazer in healthcare innovation.

Beyond her corporate achievements, Guerd is committed to mentorship and advocacy. She serves as a board member for Inspiring Girls USA, helping to challenge stereotypes for young women, and previously held a communications board role with Women in Healthcare. A graduate of ISG Paris and Harvard HBX Finance, Guerd continues to inspire future leaders by breaking barriers, advancing equity and setting new standards in women’s health.

