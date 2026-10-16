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Isaiah Leslie

Photo of Isaiah Leslie

Co-Founder
Regal Court Reporting

Isaiah Leslie is a co-founder at Regal Court Reporting, the firm he launched in 2007 with his wife Stephanie Leslie and now runs on the business operations and development side. He has driven the company’s growth through mergers and acquisitions, positioning it as the destination for independently owned agencies planning an exit while keeping Regal among the last 100% court reporter-owned, steno-only firms in California. The agency guarantees in-person coverage with licensed stenographers and offers videography, interpreting, trial technology, case and exhibit management and AI deposition summaries. Leslie serves on the board of the Community Foundation of Orange and helps plan its Field of Valor event. He also sits on the Food From The Bar Advisory Board at Second Harvest Food Bank, which raises over $100,000 annually.

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