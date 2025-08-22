Habit Burger & Grill

Chief Marketing Officer

As chief marketing officer of Habit Burger & Grill, Jack Hinchliffe has led a bold transformation that reinvigorated the brand’s identity, cultural presence and national visibility. Since joining in 2023, he has overseen brand strategy, innovation, digital marketing and creative campaigns that catapulted Habit into the spotlight – including USA TODAY naming the Double Charburger the #1 Burger in America. His inventive campaigns, like delivering burgers by skydiver or surfer and launching cheeky billboards challenging rivals, have redefined the brand’s personality and impact. Prior to Habit, Hinchliffe served as CMO of KFC U.K. & Ireland, where he revitalized the “Finger Lickin’ Good” platform and launched successful new products. He has brought the same creative rigor and commercial acumen to Orange County, where he’s also deepened Habit’s local commitment – sponsoring culinary youth programs, supporting Bracken’s Kitchen and leading beach cleanups with the Surfrider Foundation.