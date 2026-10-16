Chief Financial Officer

Cannon Building

Jake Schreiber is the chief financial officer at Cannon Building, a privately held general contractor serving healthcare, life science and institutional clients across Southern California. He partners with ownership and operations, converting financial data into decisions and surfacing contractual and execution risk before commitments are signed. Schreiber has tightened work-in-progress schedules, backlog analysis and variance reporting, sharpening the accuracy leadership depends on through long sales cycles and heavy compliance demands. His remit reaches past accounting into governance, systems integration and long-term planning. In November 2025 he anchored a defining executive transition, running the financial modeling, scenario analysis, compensation structuring and continuity planning behind the recruitment of Tony Church as president and chief operating officer, a hire the Orange County Business Journal flagged as a milestone in Cannon’s growth strategy.