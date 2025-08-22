Cresci Labs

Chief Growth Officer

James Gabriel Weisberg is the chief growth officer of Cresci Labs, where he blends entrepreneurial vision with deep expertise in business development, commodities trading and financial strategy. Since founding Cresci Labs, he has helped clients across sectors scale their operations through data-driven B2B lead generation, optimized sales funnels and tailored marketing systems designed to drive conversion and sustainable growth. In parallel with his leadership at Cresci, Weisberg is an accomplished commodities trader with active portfolios in gold, fuel, lithium and carbon credits, consistently structuring high-value international deals with an emphasis on regulatory compliance and risk mitigation. His work in private equity spans innovative deal structuring, sports team investment and M&A analysis, reflecting his fluency in market forecasting and long-term value creation. With a focus on asset protection and financial efficiency, he applies advanced knowledge of legal and financial frameworks to high-stakes negotiations. Weisberg also serves on the board of Project Vitality NGO, extending his impact beyond business through mission-driven service.

