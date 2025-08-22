Konnect

Founder & CEO

Jamie Viramontes is the founder and CEO of Konnect, an HR consultancy redefining how organizations scale people operations. With 25 years of experience across industries like healthcare, finance, retail and technology, he has led HR at major institutions including Forever 21, UCI Health, Chipotle and JPMorgan Chase. Viramontes launched Konnect to bring Fortune 500-level HR support to businesses of all sizes, assembling a team of elite professionals who specialize in driving performance, engagement and strategic growth. Over the past 24 months, he has overseen the development of an AI-powered HR tool and expanded KonnectEd, the firm’s learning platform, while securing high-impact partnerships with organizations like MemorialCare and Rubio’s Restaurants. He actively mentors students through UCI’s HRMA and LatinX programs and serves on the Dean’s Leadership Circle at UCI’s Paul Merage School of Business. As a Forbes Council member and Hispanic business leader, Viramontes champions equity, access and inclusive leadership – principles that remain central to Konnect’s mission.

