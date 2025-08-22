KTGY Group, Inc.

General Counsel

Janet Dennerline is General Counsel at KTGY Group, Inc., a nationally recognized full-service architectural and design firm headquartered in Irvine, California. Since joining the organization in 2019, she has played an essential role in overseeing KTGY’s legal affairs and guiding the company through the complex and evolving real estate and construction industries.

With more than 20 years of legal experience, Dennerline leverages her deep expertise in construction law to manage risk, oversee contract negotiations, and resolve claims and litigation. Her strategic leadership has been particularly valuable over the past year as she partnered with KTGY’s management team to navigate market uncertainty, implementing measures to reduce costs, limit claim severity and position the company for sustained success despite industry challenges.

Beyond her professional accomplishments, Dennerline has consistently demonstrated a commitment to service and leadership. She has held board and executive roles with local bar associations and nonprofit organizations, contributing her expertise and insight to advance both the legal profession and community initiatives. Driven by her passion for public service, she continues to volunteer her time with nonprofits that support underserved populations, extending her impact well beyond her corporate responsibilities.

Dennerline earned her law degree from California Western School of Law, where she developed the foundation for her distinguished legal career. Over the course of two decades, she has built a reputation as a trusted advisor, skilled negotiator and dedicated advocate for both her clients and her community.

As she marks her fifth year with KTGY, Janet remains a vital force in shaping the company’s future and fostering stability in an unpredictable market. Her proven leadership, professional integrity and unwavering dedication continue to define her career and her contributions to the legal and business communities.