Banc of California, Inc.

Chief Executive Officer

Jared M. Wolff is the vice chairman, chief executive officer and president of Banc of California, Inc., the largest independent bank headquartered in Los Angeles with $33 billion in assets. Since orchestrating the 2023 transformational merger with PacWest Bancorp and a concurrent $400 million equity raise, he has steered the combined institution through the rapid conversion of nearly 20,000 clients and 55,000 accounts to a single platform while launching deposit‑growth incentives that fortified liquidity. Drawing on earlier experience overseeing more than 20 acquisitions at Pacific Western Bank, Wolff has repositioned the balance sheet for low‑cost funding and set targets for accelerated loan expansion in 2025. Beyond financial performance, he leverages the bank’s scale for community resilience, seeding a $1 million Wildfire Relief & Recovery Fund that has already delivered six‑figure support to Red Cross efforts and the rebuild of a Pacific Palisades playground. This combination of strategic integration and targeted philanthropy underscores his commitment to creating durable value for shareholders and Southern California alike.

