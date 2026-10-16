Regional President for Orange County & Inland Empire

PNC Bank

Jarrod Ingle is the regional president for Orange County and Inland Empire at PNC Bank, where he also heads corporate banking and leads business development and relationship management for middle market and large corporate clients. He joined in 2021 with more than 30 years in financial services, including a post as market director for middle market banking at JP Morgan Chase and leadership roles at Wells Fargo across commercial banking, equipment finance and leasing. Ingle has driven growth in corporate banking, emerging middle markets and wealth management while deepening client relationships in medical services, food manufacturing and aerospace and defense. He directs regional charitable giving toward early childhood education and serves on the boards of United Way of Orange County, the Orange County Business Council and the Orange County Sports Commission.