Beyond International

Co-Founder & Managing Partner

Jason Ye, co-founder and managing partner of Beyond International, leads the Orange County-based private equity firm’s mission to democratize professionally managed real estate investments. Since 2019 he has built a portfolio of 20 equity and credit funds across 28 states, raising assets under management from zero to more than $350 million and securing a place on the 2024 Inc. 5000. Guiding more than 500 individual investors, Ye delivers education, networking and access to opportunities such as two current affordable housing developments in Downtown Los Angeles. During the pandemic, he expanded outreach with hundreds of virtual seminars, helping clients take businesses online while deepening community ties. He also created a business owner network that shares real‑time deal flow and practical support on banking, labor law and macroeconomics. Committed to talent development, Ye launched the Beyond Internship Program, where 15-20 students gain hands‑on experience at any given time; alumni have since landed roles at Fortune 500 firms or top 30 graduate schools, underscoring the program’s tangible impact.