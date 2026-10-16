Co-Founder & COO

The Lukes Network

Co-Founder and Chief Operating Officer of The Lukes Network Jay Lukes leads strategic planning, public affairs, stakeholder engagement and business development at the Southern California consulting firm he built with Anna Lisa Lukes. The practice spans capital and fundraising, communications and sustainability for businesses, public agencies and nonprofits across Orange County, Los Angeles County and the Inland Empire. Lukes has cultivated relationships with offices of U.S. senators, members of Congress, state legislators and county supervisors, securing bipartisan Congressional Record recognitions for clients. His work has advanced workforce training, economic development and public-private partnerships, creating career pathways for youth, veterans and individuals with disabilities. Over the past 24 months, he has helped clients secure more than $23 million in competitive non-dilutive funding.