Managing Partner

Wright Ford Young

Jeff Myers is the managing partner at Wright Ford Young, setting strategic direction across the firm’s audit, tax and estate and trust departments along with IT, HR, finances and business development. He climbed from audit director to managing partner at the firm and grew it from 60 people in a single office to more than 125 across Orange County, Los Angeles County and the Philippines. Myers merged in Bill Torres & Company in January 2026 to deepen international tax capability, launched a Partner Development Program and helped establish WFY Wealth Management. His charitable work runs through the firm’s giving committee, which has granted more than $2 million to local charities since 2007. Wright Ford Young posted 15% organic growth last year while holding record-low turnover.