General Counsel Partner

Bober, Peterson, Koby, LLP

General Counsel Partner at Bober, Peterson, Koby, LLP Jeffrey Adelson brings more than 40 years of practice spanning workers’ compensation and employment practices, with experience in subrogation, civil litigation, criminal and domestic issues. He arrived at the firm after co-founding Adelson McLean and serving as national managing partner and general counsel at Adelson Testan and Brundo. Adelson’s audits of claims operations for several Fortune 500 companies have identified systemic handling failures and cut open claims and reserves for major insurers and employers. He taught cumulative trauma and trial practice at the CLM Claims College for eight years and presented to the National Conference of Insurance Legislators on the Ek v. See’s Candies ruling and the erosion of exclusive remedy. The Claims and Litigation Management Alliance has awarded him its Advanced Claims Professional designation.