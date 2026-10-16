General Counsel & Corporate Secretary

Evolus

General Counsel and Corporate Secretary at Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS) Jeffrey Plumer owns corporate legal matters, intellectual property strategy and international compliance for the Newport Beach performance beauty company. He joined in 2014 as vice president of legal, guided the company through its 2018 IPO and navigated the regulatory path to FDA approval of Jeuveau, the first aesthetic-only neurotoxin to challenge Botox. Appointed general counsel in 2020, Plumer settled a high-stakes international trade dispute in 2021 that kept Jeuveau on the market and cleared the runway to the company’s first operating profit. He since negotiated exclusive U.S. distribution of the Evolysse dermal filler line and commercial distribution across Great Britain, Europe and Australia. He won a 2024 Orange County Business Journal General Counsel Award.