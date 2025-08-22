Sega of America, Inc.

EVP, General Counsel

& Head of Business Affairs

Jeffrey Shieh is the executive vice president, general counsel and head of business affairs at Sega of America, where he leads the company’s legal, corporate and strategic initiatives at the intersection of entertainment and technology. A former corporate attorney with Sheppard Mullin, he transitioned in-house to pursue a more integrated business role, first serving as governance and finance counsel at Edison International before moving into digital media and gaming. Shieh has held senior legal roles at Evolve Media, Electronic Arts and Activision, navigating high-stakes licensing, mobile platform launches and the rise of esports. Since joining Sega in 2020, he has helped guide the company through industry shifts, IP strategy and dealmaking across gaming and entertainment, culminating in his appointment as general counsel in 2024. Recognized by the Orange County Business Journal as a top general counsel, Shieh brings a lifelong passion for gaming and a deep understanding of business law to one of the world’s most iconic video game brands.

