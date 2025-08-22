RGP

Chief Financial Officer

Jenn Ryu is the chief financial officer at RGP, where she has led a company-wide transformation of finance from a back-office function into a strategic engine for growth and innovation. Since joining the firm in 2019 and assuming the CFO role in 2020, she has spearheaded a multiyear digital modernization initiative that redefined core systems across North America – including Salesforce, Avature, Workday and ContractPodAi – to embed AI and automation into client service and internal operations. Ryu’s leadership has enabled RGP to streamline processes, accelerate deal flow and enhance global delivery capabilities in its core practices, from enterprise strategy to governance and compliance. Working closely with senior leadership, she continues to refine operational strategy and execution, positioning the company to drive sustained value creation amid market shifts. Outside of RGP, she remains deeply engaged in global service efforts, including child sponsorship through Missions of Hope in Kenya and community outreach through her church and orphanage service trips to Mexico.

