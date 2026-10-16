Chief Executive Officer

Project Hope Alliance

As the chief executive officer at Project Hope Alliance, Jennifer Friend leads an organization working to break the generational cycle of homelessness through individualized, site-based support for Orange County students through age 24. She joined the board when the nonprofit served a single school in one city and has since expanded it countywide, building a model now recognized nationally. Friend’s own childhood experiencing homelessness in Orange County shaped that commitment and inspired the Broadway play Nomad Motel. Before Project Hope Alliance, she was a partner at a large law firm handling civil litigation and transactional work. Her tenure has produced growth of more than 1,100% and a high school graduation rate among students served that runs over 30% above the national average.