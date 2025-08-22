Apriem Advisors

Chief Financial Officer

As chief financial officer of Apriem Advisors, Jennifer Olson brings over two decades of financial expertise and leadership, including 18 years with the Orange County-based wealth management firm. In her role, she oversees corporate finance, compliance, HR and investment operations while leading the firm’s GIPS compliance and contributing to strategic growth and culture-building. A CFA, CFP, CIPM and AIF credential holder, Olson was recognized by InvestmentNews as a national “40 Under 40” honoree. Beyond her professional excellence, she is a dedicated mentor and community leader. For over 14 years, she has served as a “Big Sister” with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Orange County, earning their “Big Sister of the Year” and “Big Impact Award.” Olson also developed a financial literacy curriculum for BBBSOC and frequently speaks on financial education and youth mental health. She currently serves on the boards of the Jessie Rees Foundation and BBBSOC’s Ancillary Board, reinforcing her ongoing commitment to empowering underserved communities through service and mentorship.