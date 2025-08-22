Arbonne International

Chief Executive Officer

Jennifer Orlando, chief executive officer of Arbonne International, is a seasoned business leader with more than two decades of experience building global sales teams and driving consistent growth across retail and direct sales organizations. With a career spanning beauty and nutrition, she has held leadership roles at renowned brands including Benefit Cosmetics, part of the LVMH portfolio, and Stella & Dot.

Orlando’s tenure at Arbonne began as chief sales officer, where she supported a vibrant community of more than half a million Independent Consultants across six countries. Her leadership fueled exponential, year-over-year growth by empowering consultants with tools, training and a culture of collaboration. Elevated to CEO, Orlando now oversees all aspects of the organization, from operations and sales to brand mission and engagement, with a sharp focus on global success and sustainable expansion.

At the helm, Orlando has distinguished herself through her ability to translate forward-thinking strategies into measurable results. She has championed the use of digital tools and innovative platforms to strengthen consultant engagement and market reach, while ensuring operational excellence and long-term scalability. Her leadership emphasizes both results and relationships, balancing ambitious growth initiatives with the preservation of Arbonne’s strong community culture and values.

With global experience across diverse cultures and markets, Orlando has honed a leadership style rooted in adaptability, collaboration and vision. She is recognized for developing strategies that inspire high performance while fostering authentic connections – a dual focus that has allowed Arbonne to thrive in an ever-evolving marketplace.

A graduate of California State University, Monterey Bay, Orlando also serves on the board of the Direct Selling Association, where she continues to shape the future of the industry. Through her vision and commitment, she is advancing Arbonne’s mission of empowering people to flourish through sustainable, healthy living and entrepreneurial opportunity.