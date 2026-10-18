Chief People Officer

Evolus

Jessica Novak serves as the chief people officer at Evolus, Inc., a rapidly expanding performance beauty company headquartered in Newport Beach, California. In this critical executive role, she oversees the comprehensive global human resources function, driving talent acquisition, total rewards, organizational development and employee engagement. Her leadership is instrumental in scaling the workforce of a dynamic publicly traded enterprise that is actively disrupting the multi-billion-dollar medical aesthetics market.

Novak joined Evolus in November 2021, bringing with her more than two decades of cross-functional leadership and human resources expertise. Throughout her career, she has built a formidable track record of successfully architecting human capital strategies across a diverse array of fast-paced industries, including biotechnology, pharmaceuticals, consulting, manufacturing, education and retail. Prior to joining the executive leadership team at Evolus, she served as senior vice president of total rewards, OD and development for RGP, a global human capital consulting firm, and worked independently as a principal consultant. Before that, Novak led the global human resources function as vice president, people, for Ambry Genetics, a premier clinical genomic diagnostic company.

Armed with her Senior Professional in Human Resources (SPHR) certification, Novak possesses a highly specialized ability to align complex organizational frameworks with aggressive corporate growth objectives. At Evolus, her primary mandate is to protect and nurture the company’s entrepreneurial customer-centric culture during a period of explosive product expansion. As Evolus transitions from a single-product neurotoxin manufacturer into a comprehensive multi-product global aesthetics enterprise, she navigates the complex logistics of recruiting and retaining top-tier industry talent while optimizing professional development pipelines and prioritizing an inclusive, engaged workplace.

Recognized for her collaborative and transparent leadership style, Novak consistently bridges the gap between large-scale corporate operations and personalized employee advocacy. She holds an MS in human resources from Chapman University and a BS in business, psychology and sociology from the University of Oregon. She serves on the board of NHRA Orange County and as an advisory board member for CoreViva.

