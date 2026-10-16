Managing Director, Founder

Blueprint CFO

Managing Director and Founder of Blueprint CFO Jim Downes has advised more than 200 companies across more than two decades, delivering fractional chief financial officer services, turnaround consulting and operational improvement to middle-market businesses. He built the firm to serve growing and transitional companies, helping them sharpen financial visibility, strengthen cash flow and align strategy with long-term growth. That work draws on earlier experience at a top 20 professional services firm and an international turnaround consulting practice, where he handled financial restructuring and performance improvement. Downes holds both Certified Public Accountant and Certified Turnaround Professional credentials and trained as a Professional Implementer of the Entrepreneur’s Operating System. He hosts the Future Focused Entrepreneurs Podcast, and in 2025, Blueprint CFO joined GHJ, expanding the scale of resources he can put behind client engagements.