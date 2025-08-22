Mountain Mike’s Pizza, LLC

Jim Metevier, chief executive officer of Mountain Mike’s Pizza, is a visionary leader with more than 30 years of experience in the restaurant industry. Since joining the brand in 2018 as president and COO – and later being elevated to CEO in 2023 – Metevier has played a pivotal role in transforming Mountain Mike’s from a respected regional chain into a rapidly expanding national powerhouse with more than 300 restaurants and a development pipeline spanning 15 states.

Under his leadership, Mountain Mike’s has achieved record-breaking milestones, including surpassing $300 million in systemwide sales in 2024, signing agreements for nearly 200 new restaurants and opening 21 locations in a single year – the most in company history. Metevier has overseen critical functions such as operational systems, restaurant excellence, guest experience and marketing innovation, all while maintaining a people-first culture that empowers franchise partners and employees. His strategic vision has positioned Mountain Mike’s among the fastest-growing pizza brands in the U.S., earning accolades such as FRANdata’s 2024 TopScore FUND Award, a top-three executive ranking from Pizza Marketplace and multiple appearances on Entrepreneur’s Franchise 500®.

Metevier has also championed partnerships with professional sports teams – including the San Francisco 49ers, Los Angeles Angels and Sacramento Kings – helping Mountain Mike’s build brand visibility and strengthen loyalty among sports fans nationwide. Complementing these efforts, his innovative promotions – such as the $9.99 Lunch Buffet LTO, Create-Your-Own Salads and seasonal Heart-Shaped Pizzas – have driven double-digit category growth and heightened consumer engagement.

With a BA and MBA from the University of Central Florida, Metevier brings a thoughtful leadership style rooted in unlocking people’s potential, setting bold goals and achieving sustainable growth. His unwavering commitment to franchise success and brand innovation ensures Mountain Mike’s Pizza continues its nearly five-decade legacy while accelerating toward new heights as a dominant national player.