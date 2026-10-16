Associate General Counsel

McKinsey & Company

Associate General Counsel at McKinsey & Company Jinny Suh handles complex cross-border legal and commercial matters across the Asia-Pacific region from her base in Southern California. She is dual-qualified in Korea and the United States, with nearly two decades spanning global law firms, entrepreneurship and multinational in-house work. Suh practiced at Kim & Chang, one of Korea’s leading firms, then founded her own legal services business advising startups on practical legal and operational problems. Her recent matters run through commercial negotiations, cross-border contracting structures, regulatory and privacy questions and emerging AI considerations, and she has played an active role in exploring practical AI adoption inside legal workflows. Based in Irvine, she strengthens dialogue between American and Korean professionals. Suh published Korea Law 101 in 2025, a working guide to Korea’s legal and business environment for U.S. practitioners.

