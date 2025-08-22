D’Amore Healthcare

President & Founder

John Emma is the president and founder of D’Amore Healthcare, a mental health treatment provider he launched in 2016 following a successful 20-year career in corporate finance. Combining his business acumen with his own recovery journey, he transformed D’Amore from a single residential facility into a network of six centers, securing key accreditations and in-network partnerships with major insurers like Kaiser Permanente, Aetna and Anthem. Emma led the revival of the Pat Moore Foundation’s mission and has since helped more than 1,800 patients reclaim their mental health. Beyond clinical outcomes, he has cultivated a workplace culture focused on professional development and mentorship. He personally guided a frontline staff member to become D’Amore’s chief financial officer, supporting them through promotions, advanced education and leadership training. Emma also founded Community Mental Health Night, which has expanded with support from NAMI and the Mental Health Association to provide accessible resources for families in crisis across Orange County.

