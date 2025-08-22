Knightsbridge Wealth Management

Founder & CEO

Founder and CEO of Knightsbridge Wealth Management John G. Prichard has led the independent firm for over 25 years, offering clients personalized, tax-efficient investment strategies grounded in long-term stewardship. Established to provide a standard of care and excellence he would expect for his own family, he designed the firm’s client experience and portfolio construction from the ground up, with all team members investing their own assets alongside clients. Knightsbridge distinguishes itself by building investment portfolios internally, achieving more than three decades of consistent outperformance relative to market benchmarks. The firm’s values – client-first service, excellence and adaptability – are reflected in its long employee tenure and multi-generational client relationships. Over the past five years, Knightsbridge has more than doubled its assets under management through organic growth, a testament to its trusted reputation. A longtime Orange County resident, Prichard is a past president of the CFA Society of Orange County and has held board roles with South Coast Repertory and the Newport Beach Public Library.

