Co-Founder & EVP

MAZO Capital Solutions

Co-Founder and EVP of MAZO Capital Solutions John Pfister leads the Irvine-based full-service commercial finance company he launched with Andrew Kim in April 2021. He entered equipment finance in 2016 at Currency, moving from account executive to sales manager to enterprise business development, then joined Amur Equipment Finance as a senior account manager. Pfister holds the Certified Leasing and Financing Professional designation and advocates for the industry directly, moderating panels at the National Equipment Finance Association Spring Conference and attending the ELFA Independent Best Practices Roundtable and Capitol Connections in Washington, D.C. MAZO promoted him to CEO in April 2024 after a six-month search. His leadership drove revenue growth of 2,313% to $4.8 million, making MAZO the Orange County Business Journal’s second fastest-growing private company in 2023.