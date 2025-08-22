Advertisement

Jon Asher, chief technology officer of Nékter Juice Bar, has revolutionized the brand’s digital capabilities, driving both customer engagement and revenue. A former aerospace analyst, he brought a data-driven mindset to the restaurant industry, leading Nékter’s early adoption of online ordering and loyalty apps. Today, the brand’s app has over 3 million users, with loyalty participation exceeding 35%. Asher also launched an AI-powered upsell tool that increased add-on revenue by 97% and led SEO efforts that pushed 90% of Nékter’s locations into the top three Google search rankings for high-intent terms. He implemented SOCi to manage online reputation and leverage AI for scalable guest engagement. His blend of creative innovation and system-level thinking has positioned Nékter as a digital leader in the fast-casual space. Asher also lends his expertise through advisory roles with SOCi, Yelp and MomentFeed, helping to shape the future of hospitality tech.
