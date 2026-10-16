Chief Executive Officer

Regenerative Orthopedic Solutions

Joseph Hurley is the chief executive officer at Regenerative Orthopedic Solutions, where he has built a care model combining regenerative medicine, artificial intelligence and patient empowerment. His work centers on treatment pathways designed to help patients heal rather than manage symptoms, supported through strategic lease negotiations, operational planning and long-term growth initiatives. Hurley established the foundation for advanced therapies spanning peptides, biologics, stem cell treatments and personalized wellness programs, with an emphasis on delivering that medicine responsibly and ethically. He is an advocate for the ethical use of AI, positioning it to improve patient education and communication without displacing the provider relationship. That philosophy puts the patient in the driver’s seat, using physician expertise and advanced analytics to help individuals evaluate options and take ownership of their care.