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Joy Corpora

Photo of Joy Corpora

Chief People & Culture Officer
Orangewood Foundation
Head of Human Resources

Joy Corpora is the chief people and culture officer at Orangewood Foundation, where she has built an internal culture that mirrors the organization’s mission of helping underserved youth reach education and employment goals. She joined as director of people and culture and was promoted within a year, then reimagined the division around employee engagement, expanded benefits and equitable compensation. Corpora now shapes the foundation’s Five-Year Strategic Plan, leading career mapping across its 16 programs spanning housing and foster youth services. She arrived with a 21-year career across entertainment, finance, technology and healthcare, and has since run training in psychological safety and inclusive leadership for more than 100 team members. That work has drawn outside recognition, with the Orange County Business Journal naming Orangewood Foundation a Best Workplace under her leadership.

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