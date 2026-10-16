SVP, Human Resources

Skyworks Solutions, Inc.

As the senior vice president of human resources at Skyworks Solutions, Inc., Kari Durham has led the people function for the Irvine semiconductor company and its roughly 10,000 employees worldwide since April 2018. She arrived from Goodman Global Group, where she spent eight years as senior vice president of human resources and general affairs for the HVAC manufacturing and distribution business. That manufacturing grounding followed three years at Dell Inc., where Durham held senior human resources positions across two of the company’s business units. She built the foundation for both roles over more than a decade at Solectron Corporation and Flextronics International, which acquired Solectron in 2007, advancing through positions of increasing responsibility. In addition, she received both bachelor’s and master’s degrees in business administration from Michigan State University.