Director of Economic Development

City of Irvine City Manager’s Office

Karin Koch is the first-ever director of economic development for the City of Irvine, leading strategic growth and regional competitiveness from the City Manager’s Office. She secured $1 million in federal funding to launch the Irvine Center of Innovation and Entrepreneurship and led adoption of the city’s 2026–2028 Economic Development Blueprint. Koch also won a $105,000 Catalyst grant to create the OC MedTech Navigator, a concierge permitting service that compresses timelines for complex medical technology projects. She came to the role after leading University Lab Partners, Orange County’s first nonprofit life sciences wet-lab incubator, following more than a decade with the County of Orange on economic and workforce development. Her incubator work supported more than 68 deep-tech startups that raised over $535 million in capital.