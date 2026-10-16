Partner & Chief Operating Officer

TALG, Ltd.

Katherine Vescera is a partner and chief operating officer at TALG, running the firm’s growth and daily corporate operations while carrying a full business litigation and transactional practice. She advises clients from publicly traded corporations down to sole proprietorships, resolving high-stakes matters across breach of contract, commercial disputes, employment, shareholder conflicts, developer defense and trade secret claims. On the transactional side Vescera has structured the asset sale of a healthcare concierge service and managed the sale of both operations and real estate for a large shopping center. Her intellectual property background anchors outside general counsel work across healthcare, hospitality, entertainment, staffing and automotive manufacturing. She belongs to the Orange County Bar Association and NAWBO and holds a master’s in dispute resolution from Pepperdine’s Straus Institute.