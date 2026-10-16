Katie Elicia Rootlieb

Chief Operating Officer

EverFree

Katie Rootlieb is the chief operating officer at EverFree, directing strategic planning, program scale and operational advancement for the anti-exploitation nonprofit. She arrived after leading With My Own Two Hands Foundation through a multi-year capital gift and infrastructure expansion that delivered water independence, sustainable agriculture and education to 10,000 women and children in East Africa. Rootlieb served on the advisory board at UCI’s Blum Center, supporting the partnership that produced EverFree’s Freedom Lifemap. As executive director of Global G.L.O.W., she drove international program expansion into health and economic development and led the organization’s role in the United Nations’ Working Group on Girls, reaching girls across 30 countries. She was a founding executive at Illumination Foundation and began her career leading communications strategy for Fortune 500 brands.