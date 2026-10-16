Senior Director of Talent and Human Resources

Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast

Katie Richmond is the senior director of talent and human resources at Boys & Girls Clubs of Central Orange Coast, leading employee experience, talent strategy and organizational development. She partners with leadership to strengthen team effectiveness and support large-scale growth and transitions, building systems that serve full-time and part-time staff alike. Richmond treats culture as a performance lever rather than a soft benefit, tying engagement and retention directly to organizational outcomes. She also founded Sea of Resumes, a career development platform helping people in their 20s and 30s navigate career pivots through workshops, coaching and community programming. Her command spans talent development, employee relations, talent acquisition and onboarding strategy. Richmond has led workforce integration initiatives affecting hundreds of employees across multiple sites.