COO & CFO

Land Advisors

Katie Spitznagel is the chief operating and financial officer for the California division of Land Advisors Organization, directing financial strategy, operational infrastructure and technology from Irvine. She joined in 2011, rose from marketing leadership through operations and has held senior executive rank since 2015. Spitznagel has helped advance integrated research and CRM systems in a fragmented industry, helped lead the division off legacy servers into the cloud and adopted AI-enabled tools for zoning and land constraint analysis. She has been involved in expanding into an agriculture segment and supported the development of a junior land broker division. The only woman on the seven-member California board, she helped lead the California Land & Housing Conference, which raised more than $30,000 for Habitat for Humanity. The division has facilitated more than $2.2 billion in transaction volume over the past two years.

