DrKumo Inc.

Co-Founder & CEO

Dr. Kelly D. Nguyen is the co-founder and CEO of DrKumo Inc., a digital health company revolutionizing Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) and telehealth through secure, AI-powered solutions. Since founding the company in 2017, she has led DrKumo to secure a landmark $1.032-billion contract with the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs and achieve full URAC accreditation for Telehealth Support Services. Dr. Nguyen’s leadership has driven impactful partnerships, including with California’s CalGrows Innovation Fund, to improve health outcomes and reduce hospital readmissions, particularly among underserved communities. Previously, she founded and scaled Mission Road Pharmacy to $160 million in revenue before its merger with OptumRx. A strong advocate for workforce development and healthcare equity, she serves on the Los Angeles Workforce Development Board and the Asian Business Association of Los Angeles. Dr. Nguyen’s commitment to expanding digital health access has positioned DrKumo as a national leader in telehealth innovation.