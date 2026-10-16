Kelsey Rae Morgan

Co-Founder & CEO

EverFree

Co-Founder and CEO of EverFree Kelsey Morgan directs the Orange County nonprofit’s global campaign to eradicate exploitation through survivor-centered solutions. She previously served as EverFree’s chief program officer, building data-driven programs supporting survivors in Uganda and the Philippines. Morgan partnered with the UCI Blum Center for Poverty Alleviation to co-create Freedom Lifemap, a survivor-led online case management tool informed by a global cohort of survivors. The platform lets survivors of exploitation and gender-based violence work with trained social workers to prioritize needs such as employment, health services and education, then track recovery. She completed her doctoral studies in August 2024 and continues research at the University of California, Irvine. Freedom Lifemap evaluates individual well-being across 50 distinct indicators, giving organizations the insight to allocate limited resources precisely.